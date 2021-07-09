Meet the Janesville woman who became the ‘Martha Stewart' of quilting

JANESVILLE

Growing up in Janesville, Janie Donaldson Mullen was in awe of her fashion designer mother. As a child, she quickly learned to sew and was taught pattern making by her mom. When she grew up, Mullen became a secretary after college. But she quickly realized it was not for her.

Her mom encouraged her to do something she knew well.

“You know how to quilt. Why don’t you get yourself a quilting machine and finish other people’s quilts for a living?” Mullen recalled her mother saying.

Mullen started quilting professionally in 1980 and since has become wellknown in the quilting world. In 1989, she won best in show at her first quilting show in Milwaukee. That success led to her demonstrating her skills at several quilting expos and co-hosting “Quilt Central TV,” which aired on public television stations. The show was taped in Paducah, Kentucky, from 1999 to 2008.

“They called me the ‘Martha Stewart of the quilting world’ because of my background with my mother and creating patterns,” Mullen said. “I could create whatever content they needed. In a few minutes, I could come up with a purse pattern to show on television.”

Though fame was not her goal, she said she couldn’t go to a quilting event without being mobbed for autographs.

“I was not prepared for that,” she said. “That wasn’t what I was seeking.”

In 2006, Mullen decided to slow down and took a year off. She moved from Paducah back to Janesville to be near family. After the break, she took jobs at Quilt EZ Company in Salt Lake City and Burnina Sewing Machines in Switzerland. Both companies required Mullen to travel, but she always came home to Janesville.

Places To Go

Quilting Stores in Rock County:

Quilt Barn Studio, Janesville

Loose Threads, Milton

At the Heart of Quilting, Beloit

The Sassy Farm Chicks Quilt Co., Orfordville

Twin Turtle Quilts, Clinton

Sew Many Threads, Evansville

Kari’s Sew Unique, Whitewater

At her store, Quilt Central Academy at 1800 Humes Road, Mullen demonstrated how to operate a long-arm quilting machine, which can “punch in a pattern size and run automatically.”

The shop is her third and the second in her hometown of Janesville. Her first shop was in Paducah. She currently owns just the one on Humes Road.

Paducah hosts major quilting expos, is home to the National Quilt Museum and has been dubbed “the quilting capital of the world.” But it was back in Janesville that Mullen wanted to pursue her passion, opening the store seven years ago.

At the shop, Mullen gets help from her husband David, store assistant Terri Williams and quilter Vicki Freed.

“Terri runs the store,” Mullen said. “We take the (long-arm) machine out to trade shows and convention centers in the U.S.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, all quilting shows have been canceled or moved online. Some of those events attracted 20,000 to 40,000 people, Mullen said. Now, with vaccinations on the rise, some quilt shows are returning.

“We just came back from Schaumburg, Illinois, which was a wonderful show,” Mullen said last week. “We’re headed in a week to Akron, Ohio. There’s a large show there, the Original Sewing & Quilt Expo, and we’ve got our fingers crossed that the attendance will be good.”

Mullen’s main goal for 2022 is to see Janesville host a quilting show.

“I want to speak and bring other quilters that are on my level of knowledge,” she said.

Buy Now Store assistant Terri Williams uses a long-arm quilter while inside working inside Quilt Central Academy in Janesville on Thursday, July 8. Anthony Wahl

The quilting scene

Since permanently relocating back to Janesville, Mullen has become intimately involved in the local quilting community. At the center of that community is the Rock Valley Quilters Guild, established in 1980.

“The first year there were a total of 35 members,” said Linda Scott Hoag, a guild member for 30 years and the current president. “At our highest, we’ve had about 200 people. Over the last couple years, people have come from Illinois and Dane County. It’s open to everybody with an interest in quilting.”

Membership now stands at 153, Hoag said.

The guild is comprised of smaller study groups of five to 15 people who meet at Quilt Central to sew and chat.

Guild members have not met in person, however, since COVID-19 hit in March 2020. Its first “hybrid” meeting—including both an in-person meeting with others joining online—is Aug. 17 at the UAW Local 95 Hall in Janesville.

The guild is involved in a great deal of charity work, which involves darning Christmas stockings, giving away quilts to nursing homes and making newborn baby incubator covers for local hospitals.

“We ask guild members to do a community service project, like donate quilts to Rock County Human Services or a youth family program,” Hoag said. “Lots of people will make quilts for local hospitals and emergency rooms because kids come in suffering trauma. ... That’s a big part of our mission.”

Buy Now Janie Donaldson Mullen demonstrates how a long-arm quilter can be used to create freeform stitching while inside Quilt Central Academy in Janesville on Thursday, July 8. Anthony Wahl

Traditional vs. modern quilting

At meetings of the guild and at Mullen’s Quilt Central Academy, you might see a variety of quilts displaying traditional or modern styles.

Hoag said she has seen guild members work in both styles over the years.

“It’s all very different,” Hoag said. “The majority of our members embrace both. Some traditional patterns are used in modern ways.”

The variety of styles in quilting reflects a demographic shift in who has taken up quilting over the past 10 years.

“The old-time traditional guilds do not allow babies or children in strollers at their meetings because they give education presentations and don’t want to be disrupted,” Mullen said.

Yet many of the more modern-style guilds are filled with young moms and dads who need to bring their children to meetings.

“We are seeing that the traditional quilters, who are grandma and grandpa age, are migrating over to the modern guilds because there’s so much happening there,” Mullen said.

Buy Now Janie Donaldson Mullen demonstrates how a long-arm quilter can be used to create freeform stitching or work autonomously from a digital pattern while inside Quilt Central Academy in Janesville on Thursday, July 8. Anthony Wahl

Counting herself among the veteran quilters, she said, “We’re the heroes. we bring the special scissors and the machines. We loan stuff, and we’ll rock the baby while you sew.”

No one expects the younger quilters to follow age-old rules, Mullen said, because their quilts are artistic creations of their own making.

The Mad Mod Quilt Guild in Madison is the nearest, strictly modern quilting guild in Wisconsin. Yet its president, Tara Curtis, said, “There’s definitely overlap between the membership of traditional guilds and the modern guilds because people have a pretty wide range of aesthetics.”

According to Curtis, traditional quilting is often discernible by its repeating patterns. A quilt that mixes the modern and traditional will play more loosely with fabrics and colors. A fully modern quilt tends to resemble a canvas on which an artist has stitched a picture. Quilters in either camp might play with negative space so the observer is unable to discern distinct quilt blocks within the final piece.

Whichever style they use, quilters make what they make out of a love for the craft and the community that supports it.

Mullen said quilting is more than a pastime or a hobby.

“When you’re a quilter, you look like a quilter. You carry tote bags and have a stash of fabric and a sewing area. (Quilters) are a social group, and they gift things,” she said. “That’s considered a lifestyle.”