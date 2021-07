The Clarkson University Formula SAE SPEED Team had their best finish since 1999 at the annual Formula SAE Michigan race at Michigan International Speedway finishing 17th overall. The event which normally takes place the first week of May was pushed back to July due to COVID restrictions. The Clarkson team was made up of only five students. They completed the car that was started back in 2020. SPEED Teams Director Bob Davis says the team made great improvements from previous years.