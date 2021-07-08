Cancel
Obituary in July 8, 2021, edition - Lorene Garner

Herald Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARNER, Lorene Summers, age 86, of East Ridge, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 2, 2021. She was a member of the East Ridge Church of Christ. Lorene was born in Sherwood, Tennessee, on April 25, 1935. She was a loving wife, momma, mamaw and friend to many. She was an avid bowler when she was younger but turned into a huge fan of corn hole. She was an excellent cook known for her love of sweets. Her homemade brownies and chocolate and coconut pies brought joy to many people throughout the years. She loved to play cards and was always ready to run a hand! Lorene was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles Garner; parents, Jack and Stella Summers; sisters, Louise Foster and Doris Marie Summers; and grandson, Joshua Smallen. She is survived by her two sons, Larry Garner and Donny (Kathy) Garner; three grandchildren, Brandi Garner (Jeff) Locke, Tyler Garner and Bailey (Zack) Cobb; four great-grandchildren, Christian Smallen, Morgan Smallen, Braxton Locke and Britton Locke; two brothers, Johnny (Vickey) Summers and Jackie (Jean) Summers; many nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends and family, Betty Jo and Janelle Thompson, Dot Roberts, Jean Peeler, Jeannette Bradley, Flora Gordon and Smokey Coleman. Special thanks to her caretakers, Kathy Schuch and Mona Girardin as well as Hospice of Chattanooga. Lorene was and always will be greatly loved, cherished, appreciated and forever missed. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the East Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, 404 South Moore Road, East Ridge, Tennessee, with Minister Charles Cochran officiating. Interment was in the Lakewood Memory Gardens, South. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.ChattanoogaEastChapel.com. Chattanooga Funeral Home East Chapel, 423-892-0427.

www.heraldchronicle.com

