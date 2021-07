JJ opens with the Suns’ Game 2 win in the NBA Finals and why this series will be short if no one but Giannis shows up for the Bucks (0:39). Then, he breaks down the Yankees’ failure to sweep the Mariners before welcoming former Yankee pitcher Jeff Nelson to discuss the issues with Cole and Chapman, the lineup problems, and some stories from the ’90s teams (14:49). Next, JJ talks about the Mets’ best win of the season on Wednesday and Jacob deGrom’s decision to sit out the All-Star Game. Finally, he closes it out with some listener voicemails, a trivia question, and why he’s backing the Bucks in Game 3 (41:27).