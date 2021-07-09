Sheriff seeking $770,060 to purchase Lake Michigan patrol boat
CROWN POINT — The Lake County sheriff's department is requesting $770,060 to purchase a new boat for law enforcement and public safety operations on Lake Michigan. Vincent Balbo, chief of the sheriff's police, told the Lake County Council Thursday that one of the sheriff's two Lake Michigan patrol boats, originally built in 1994, is nearing the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced in the near future.www.nwitimes.com
