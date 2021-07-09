11701 Ivywood Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Welcome home to this spacious, hard to find rancher in this desirable location. This home has a possibility with two masters and adjoining baths with adequate living space for multigenerational living. You will enjoy this beautiful, landscaped corner lot and deck for entertaining. Need a home office or two? 4th bedroom or detached shed has possibilities for your needs. (Part of shed has window AC unit and electricity which is now being used for office.) Eat in kitchen has granite countertops and backsplash. There is hardwood under the carpet except the family room, 1st Master Bedroom and 4th Bedroom (see hardwood in largest master bath as an example). Come see this unique opportunity!