Lake Helen to choose from three candidates for mayor
The contest for Lake Helen mayor includes a retired law enforcement officer, a retired real estate professional and a stay-at-home parent. All are set to vie for a seat in the Lake Helen mayor’s office on Election Day, Aug. 17. The candidates are: Vernon J. Burton, Cameron Lane and Lauren Olsen, who will be in the only contest on the election-day ballot. Mayor Daisy Raisler will step down after serving in the post since 2017.www.hometownnewsvolusia.com
