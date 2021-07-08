Cancel
Lake Helen to choose from three candidates for mayor

By Paul Nutcher
 15 days ago

The contest for Lake Helen mayor includes a retired law enforcement officer, a retired real estate professional and a stay-at-home parent. All are set to vie for a seat in the Lake Helen mayor’s office on Election Day, Aug. 17. The candidates are: Vernon J. Burton, Cameron Lane and Lauren Olsen, who will be in the only contest on the election-day ballot. Mayor Daisy Raisler will step down after serving in the post since 2017.

