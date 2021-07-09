Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Review: ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ slashes more deeply than the first cut

By Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times
sandiegouniontribune.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second installment in Netflix’s R.L. Stine trilogy drops, and it’s an improvement over the first. With its second installment, “Fear Street Part 2: 1978,” Netflix’s R.L. Stine movie trilogy finds its cinematic footing. Though it still relies too much on jump scares and clunky dialogue, “1978" feels more assured, looser than the first installment, “Fear Street Part 1: 1994.” Where “1994" hearkened a bit to the meta horror of its story’s time (think “Scream”), “1978" feels right at home in the “Friday the 13th” universe, but with better production values and as part of a larger, more interesting story than a simple slasher flick.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Gillian Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear Street#The First Film#Horror Film#Shadyside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Milla Jovovich Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Husband-and-wife duo Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich are known for repeatedly collaborating on effects-driven fantasy movies, mostly adapted from video games, that tend to do decent business at the box office while leaving critics cold. However, the pair’s most recent console adaptation generated no shortage of controversy, to the extent that it almost caused an international incident.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Bruce Willis’ Latest Bomb Hits Netflix This Week

Remember that Bruce Willis VOD genre film that released last year? No, not Survive the Night, Hard Kill or Out of Death. The sci-fi one? No, not Breach, the other sci-fi. It was a low budget effort with Frank Grillo, remember? No, not Reprisal or A Day to Die either. Cosmic Sin, that’s the one!
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new nerve-shredding horror movie has viewers jumping out of their seats

Barely ten seconds into the trailer for A Classic Horror Story — one of several new and original horror movies on Netflix to debut in recent weeks — there’s already so much that feels familiar. Familiar to fans of the genre, that is. Then again, based on Netflix’s official description for this terrifying new addition to the streamer, that’s kind of the point. That’s the trick it wants to pull on you, before … well, what else? Before attempting to scare you half to death. “A camper. A car crash. An abandoned house. Children’s music in the background,” Netflix teases....
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

New horror movies to watch in July 2021

The summer scares are abundant this July since although it seems surprising, the horror movies are the favorites to enjoy at this time for many people, as we will share in The Truth News. There is a lot of nostalgia with movies like Fear Streetwhile the world of The Purge...
MoviesDen of Geek

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Review: Gory Sequel Expands Universe

Sitting somewhere between a TV event and a ready made film franchise, the second part of Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy transports us back to the late ’70s and into the heyday of the slasher movie. Bookended with our core ’90s-set story, this segment recounts the tale of the Camp Nightwing massacre, as relayed by C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs), the sole survivor of the slayings. Loosely based on the books by R.L. Stine but leaning into a hard R-rating Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is teen-centric but is about as suitable for teenage viewers as its influences–i.e. it depends on the kid.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Reviews Are In, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Horror Movie

The second installment in the Fear Street Trilogy from director Leigh Janiak is almost here. Part 1 debuted on Netflix last week, to mixed reviews, and now Fear Street Part 2: 1978 is about to release, also on the big red streaming service. Part 2: 1978 is set in 1978 (duh) at Camp Nightwing, where campers and counselors from Sunnyvale and Shadyside must band together to solve a terrifying mystery after horrors from their towns’ shared history come alive. The slasher film is based on the book series by R.L. Stine and features Olivia Welch, Emily Rudd, Sadie Sink, Ryan Simpkins, and McCabe Slye.
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

[Review] ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Pays Tribute to Classic Slashers with Higher Body Count

Her narration tells of sisters Ziggy (Sadie Sink) and Cindy Berman (Emily Rudd), two opposites that barely get along. Ziggy’s the more rebellious and angrier one of the pair, and older sister Cindy reformed her previous rebellious streak to play it straight in hopes of one day leaving Shadyside. These sisters provide the emotional through-line of Part 2, both in their fractured relationship and their friendships and budding romances. That helps when Part 2 kicks off with a similar formula established in Part 1. The flies buzz around the cursed one doomed to become a killing machine, with the campers none the wiser. Then the slaying begins, and Netflix again flexes its music budget with an endless array of classic jams.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Review: A Lean, Brutal Camp Slasher with Plenty of Purpose and Payoff

Telling a trilogy backward through time objectively shouldn’t work. At the start of “Fear Street Part 2: 1978,” the middle installment in Leigh Janiak’s trio of century-spanning films based on the R.L. Stine book series, one character makes it fairly clear who will survive the tale she’s about to unspool. There’s no in media res trickery, no story-within-a-story retconning.
Movies/Film

‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ Review: A Violent, Melancholy Sequel That Can’t Quite Match the First Movie

The Fear Street saga continues with Fear Street Part 2: 1978, a less-successful sequel that still manages to thrill and surprise. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 was a tribute to the late ’90s slasher revival that was launched with the game-changing Scream. 1978 strives for another era – the days of The Burning and Friday the 13th (two movies, I should add, that actually came out in the ’80s, not the ’70s). The cheeky self-awareness that populated the first film is less present here, replaced instead with an emotional, even melancholy tale of two young sisters hurtling towards certain doom.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Fear Street Part Two: 1978 (2021)

Fear Street Part Two: 1978, 2021. Directed by Leigh Janiak. Starring Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, Chiara Aurelia, Gillian Jacobs, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Drew Scheid, Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Matthew Zuk, Ashley Zukerman, and Jordana Spiro. SYNOPSIS:. Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer, and...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Fear Street Part 3 1666 review: A disappointing end to a fantastic movie event

I really enjoyed Netflix’s summer slasher event, which consists of three Fear Street movies. The final film in the trilogy, Fear Street Part 3: 1666, hits the streaming service today, promising to wrap up the sprawling storylines set in 1994, 1978, and 1666. While the story of the Shadyside Witch Sarah Fier comes to an end, it feels completely predictable in the process, despite how exciting it can be at times.​
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Fear Street director wants to make the “horror MCU”

The Fear Street trilogy may have finished on Netflix, but director Leigh Janiak has plenty of ideas to more. Speaking about where the horror movies could go next, she has her eyes firmly set on the Marvel Cinematic Universe framework. “One of the exciting things about Fear Street is the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy