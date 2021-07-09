Review: ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ slashes more deeply than the first cut
The second installment in Netflix's R.L. Stine trilogy drops, and it's an improvement over the first. With its second installment, "Fear Street Part 2: 1978," Netflix's R.L. Stine movie trilogy finds its cinematic footing. Though it still relies too much on jump scares and clunky dialogue, "1978" feels more assured, looser than the first installment, "Fear Street Part 1: 1994." Where "1994" hearkened a bit to the meta horror of its story's time (think "Scream"), "1978" feels right at home in the "Friday the 13th" universe, but with better production values and as part of a larger, more interesting story than a simple slasher flick.
