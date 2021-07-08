Cancel
Calabasas, CA

Calabasas denies charges it wrongfully halted apartment home development

By John Loesing
theacorn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalabasas is striking back in its fight with a developer that is suing the city over permission to build a new apartment complex on Las Virgenes Road. City lawyers Wednesday responded to a lawsuit filed by developer New Home Company, which alleges the Calabasas City Council violated state and local laws by denying its plan to build 180 homes on a 77-acre lot at the intersection of Las Virgenes and Agoura Roads.

