Calabasas denies charges it wrongfully halted apartment home development
Calabasas is striking back in its fight with a developer that is suing the city over permission to build a new apartment complex on Las Virgenes Road. City lawyers Wednesday responded to a lawsuit filed by developer New Home Company, which alleges the Calabasas City Council violated state and local laws by denying its plan to build 180 homes on a 77-acre lot at the intersection of Las Virgenes and Agoura Roads.www.theacorn.com
