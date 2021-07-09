Will new-look Steelers offensive line help or hurt rookie RB Najee Harris?

The Steelers offensive line looks completely different this year. Will this new group prove to help or hurt running back Najee Harris in his rookie season?. Because of the salary cap situation due to the pandemic, we knew that the Steelers were going to have a lot of players test the free-agent market this offseason and that many would not return. However, I’m not sure if anyone would have predicted that Pittsburgh would have four new starting offensive linemen in 2021. However, that appears to be the case for the team this year.