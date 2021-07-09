FATF Review Finds that Many Jurisdictions Still Don’t Have Basic Regulatory Framework for Virtual Asset Service Providers: Report
On July 5, 2021, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had completed its second 12-month review of the implementation of its updated Standards on virtual assets and virtual asset service providers or VASPs. A review from CipherTrace examines how different jurisdictions and the private sector have implemented these updated Standards...www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0