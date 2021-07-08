Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Ready to switch wireless carriers? Answer these 5 important questions first

ocolly.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Changing your wireless carrier is an important decision. It’s also probably a lot ea…

www.ocolly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Bpt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
EconomyForbes

The Most Important Retirement Planning Question You Need To Answer

While there are many important questions that go into the retirement planning process, there’s one question that is the most important of all. It is important to understand the difference and importance of this question. Retiring “to” something is very different than retiring “from” something. Retiring From Something. When you’re...
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Razer’s Barracuda X headset offers wireless freedom for PS5 and Switch

Razer has launched a new gaming headset called the Razer Barracuda X, which supports multiple platforms including PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch and mobile. This is thanks to a new USB-C dongle that features Razer HyperSpeed technology for a low-latency wireless performance. Simply plug the dongle into a USB-C port your device (or into a USB-A port with the bundled adapter) and you’ll be able to get wireless audio right away.
Cell Phonesalabamanews.net

What the Tech? Why Some Smartphones Will Soon Stop Working

A few weeks ago a good friend asked why he had gotten an email from his wireless carrier notifying him his phone will no longer work on their network. This morning someone else sent me an email asking the same question. She had been contacted by her carrier Consumer Cellular saying her older phone must be replaced by August 31st.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

The Steam Deck Is Valve’s Answer to the Nintendo Switch

Valve, the gaming company behind Dota, Counterstrike, Left 4 Dead and Portal, has announced its handheld gaming unit called Steam Deck. The all-in-one portable device brings an entire library of Steam games and features into the palm of your hand. The device runs on a customized AMD chip optimized for...
Technologytelecompetitor.com

Cox Business Net Assurance Offers Wireless Backup for Internet Outages

Cox Business Net Assurance, a new service, uses two strategies to maintain connectivity during an Internet service interruption or power outage. If a customer’s Internet service is interrupted, the wired and private Wi-Fi connections automatically failover to a wireless LTE network. The system selects the best of available options from multiple providers. If power is lost, an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) battery provides as much as four hours of power. The UPS is equipped with surge protection.
Technologytelecompetitor.com

6G Wireless Report: Add Cell-Free Networks and THz Spectrum to Your Glossary

The telecom industry is considering a range of new technologies for the sixth generation of wireless technology, 6G, according to a new 6G wireless report from Telecoms.com. One important new technology being studied is cell-free massive MIMO, which would move away from the cellular architecture used in earlier generations with the goal of eliminating interference between cells. The industry also is looking at using even higher-frequency spectrum bands, including terahertz (THz) bands.
TechnologyWTOP

Data Doctors: Is home 5G worth considering?

Q: What can you tell me about Verizon and T-Mobile’s home 5G Internet service?. A: One of the more interesting things we heard when 5G service initially launched was that, in time, a ‘fixed wireless’ service might someday become an alternative to traditional cable or phone company Internet offerings. There...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller For Nintendo Switch Review

The Nintendo Switch is a pretty great console. With the freedom to play it entirely in handheld mode, it’s versatile and has a great selection of games to back that up. That being said, I can’t help but feel like I’m missing out playing FPS games. They just never quite feel right for me on the pretty big hardware of the Switch. A good controller will fix that; a great controller will make you never want to go back. The PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch sits somewhere in between.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Free iPhone 12 5G headlines T-Mobile back to school deals

School is almost in session, and this time around, there's actually a decent chance both students and teachers will be able to leave their houses every day and participate in physical classes as they used to do before the pandemic changed all of our lives. One of the great things...
Industrysimpleflying.com

The Importance Of Cargo To Carriers Like IndiGo

As the pandemic caused structural shifts in the aviation industry, IndiGo has been capitalizing on one major change. The low-cost giant’s foreign cargo business has been booming through the pandemic, as international airlines remain restricted. This has made the sector important to IndiGo’s recovery and will play a role in the future too.
Technologytelecompetitor.com

SCTelcom Sees Success with Premium Wi-Fi Service, Calix Revenue EDGE

San Jose, California — July 22, 2021 — Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that SCTelcom is continuing to dramatically transform its business and grow its value with Revenue EDGE. Most recently, SCTelcom achieved an extraordinary 200 percent increase in the adoption of its premium-level managed Wi-Fi package in just seven months and a 95 percent take rate of ProtectIQ®—a value-added EDGE Suites application that secures members’ home networks—only one year after launching. SCTelcom’s formula for success consists of leveraging the full Revenue EDGE solution: bundling ProtectIQ alongside the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 certified GigaSpire BLAST® system and the cooperative’s newly branded CommandIQ® mobile app, SCT WiFiConnect, into its three tiers of managed Wi-Fi service offerings. SCTelcom then leverages the real-time data insights of Calix Marketing Cloud to identify, segment, and target members based on their usage, resulting in experience-based offerings that excite members across southcentral Kansas and northcentral Oklahoma and drive new, recurring revenue streams.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Sports-Ready Wireless Earbuds

The WG-1 ANC wireless earbuds are a premium mobile audio accessory without the associated high price tag that will provide users with access to a range of impressively advanced features. The earbuds start off with their active noise cancellation (ANC) technology that further enhances the Hi-Fi sound resolution. The headphones...
Cell PhonesCNET

Best unlimited wireless phone plan

When it comes to selecting a wireless plan for your new phone -- whether you have an iPhone, Galaxy, Android or even a flip phone -- things can quickly get complicated. Unlike home internet where there's often only one or two available options, most of the US can pick wireless plans from several competitors at different price points that offer similar claims of performance or coverage.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Which carriers can I use the TCL 20S on, in the USA?

TCL has launched its new mid-range smartphone — the TCL 20S — in the United States, on sale via Amazon. Featuring a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, it’s a decent smartphone. So if you’re planning to buy the phone, you might be wondering about the TCL 20S carrier support. In this article, we’ll explain which carriers are supported by the new TCL phone in the US.
Technologycisco.com

WiFi-6E 6GHz- WiFi Spectrum Unleashed

In April 2020, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) allocated 1,200 megahertz of spectrum for unlicensed use in the 6GHz band. That was the largest fleet of spectrum approved for WiFi since 1989. This Opening of the 6 GHz band more than doubles the amount of spectrum available for Wi-Fi, allowing for less congested airwaves, broader channels, and higher-speed connections and enabling a range of innovations across industries. Since the FCC decision to open the 6 GHz band, 70 countries with 3.4B people have approved or have 6 GHz regulations under consideration (Source- WiFi-Alliance)
New York City, NYLight Reading

Altice Mobile rebrands as Optimum Mobile

NEW YORK, NY ï¿½ Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces the rebrand of its nationwide mobile service to Optimum Mobile on July 25, 2021. This transition represents the first step in the Company's plan to align its brands under one national Optimum brand, representing a commitment to delivering a consistent and reliable connectivity experience to all customers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy