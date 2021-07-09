Cancel
Milan, IN

Pamela “Pam” (Goodpaster) Dixon Honeycutt

By Moore Funeral Homes
WRBI Radio
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePamela “Pam” Sue (Goodpaster) Dixon Honeycutt, 66, of Milan passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Ripley Crossing with her loving family by her side. Pam was born to Gilbert and Norma Jean (Combs) Goodpaster in Batesville, Indiana on Friday, September 10, 1954. She married William Dixon Jr. and later married Rick Honeycutt. Pam worked at I & M and was self-employed at Ohio Valley screen printing in Lawrenceburg. Pam enjoyed vacationing in Florida, where she loved the beaches and riding her bike, being amazed by the dolphins. She loved to cook and bake cookies. Her greatest passion in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed taking motorcycle rides with Rick and going to Versailles State Park.

wrbiradio.com

