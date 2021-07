Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo spoke to reporters before Team USA take on Australia for an exhibition rematch on Friday. He thinks that his role so far with the Olympic team has been similar to the one he has on the Heat but "more of a scoring-passing threat than usual," says Adebayo. He revealed how proud he is of what his Miami teammates are doing with Nigeria "(Gabe Vincent) in particular, because he was in a role with us where he was a defensive player. Now he gets to be what he was in the G-League, a scoring guard and he gets to be himself. He's putting people on notice," Adebayo said.