The No. 1 pick in this year's draft is owned by the Detroit Pistons, and it is widely believed that they will utilize that selection to draft Cade Cunningham, though Evan Mobley and Jalen Green have both been mentioned as alternatives for the pick. While most teams don't consider trading the No. 1 pick in a really good draft class, it is good for a team to look at all the options before deciding what to do with the pick.