Video Shows Kentucky Officer Rescuing 6-Year-Old Girl From Alleged Kidnapper

Body cam footage captured the moment when two Louisville police officers saved a 6-year-old girl from her alleged kidnapper, per KWTX. In the above video, officer Jason Burba is seen helping the little girl out of the passenger’s side of the alleged kidnapper’s vehicle. As Burba carries her out, she can be heard crying, and asking for her father. Meanwhile, sergeant Joseff Keeling, who was with him at the scene, arrested 40-year-old Robby Wildt on a kidnapping a minor charge. Wildt has pleaded not guilty.