Turning vacant lots into green spaces can improve the mental health of adults in communities. The importance of public spaces cannot be stressed enough, offering people a common area to come together and engage with the community. In designing a community space, it is vital to make it as useful as possible so that everyone, young or old, can enjoy and take advantage of its offerings. A multipurpose landscaping project that addresses the needs of the whole community makes sense, enabling everybody to be comfortable, relaxed, and engaged in a public area.