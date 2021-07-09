SG90 printable servo rotors #3Dprinting #3DThursday
Fully printable SG90 Stepper rotors. Might also work with other servos if you scale it appropriately. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4830701. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!blog.adafruit.com
