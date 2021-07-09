Health advisory issued for Seal Rock Beach due to high bacteria levels

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority issued a health advisory Thursday for Seal Rock Beach due to unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters. OHA says people should avoid direct contact with the water until the advisory is lifted, as the bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. This includes contact with nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, and water runoff flowing into the ocean.