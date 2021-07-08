Medical examiner releases identity of victim in Hazel Dell homicide

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of the person shot and killed in Hazel Dell on Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday, at about 2:20 p.m., deputies were called out to the report of possible gunfire in the 600 block of Northeast 82nd Street. Deputies searched the home and found a person dead. The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Michael Neil Brachais. The medical examiner says he died from multiple gunshot wounds.