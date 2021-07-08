Cancel
Public Health

Growing concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant

By Simon Gutierrez
kptv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Even with Oregon meeting its goal of vaccinating 70% of adults over age 18, there are growing concerns around the world and about the COVID-19 Delta variant, which has triggered renewed lockdowns in several countries. "We're concerned. We're watching it. It seems to be a lot...

WorldBirmingham Star

Lambda strain deadlier than Delta variant: Health Ministry

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): A new COVID-19 strain called 'Lambda' is much more dangerous than the Delta variant, said the UK Health Ministry adding that it has been detected in more than 30 countries in the past four weeks. On Monday, the Health Ministry tweeted, "The Lambda strain was...
Delta variant forces new lockdowns as Europe eases curbs

Australia's largest city Sydney entered a two-week lockdown Saturday to contain a sudden coronavirus surge and Russia's Saint Petersburg announced a record death toll, as several European nations lifted restrictions despite the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Britain's health minister meanwhile resigned after revelations that he had broken the government's own coronavirus restrictions during an affair with a close aide. While vaccination drives have brought down infections in wealthy countries, the Delta strain, which first emerged in India, has fuelled fears that the pandemic may be far from over, having already claimed nearly four million lives. Bangladesh announced that it would impose a new national lockdown from Monday over the variant, with offices shut for a week and only medical-related transport allowed.
U.S. says to avoid travel to U.K. due to COVID-19 surge

The United States has upgraded its travel warnings for Britain, Indonesia and three other destinations, advising Americans not to travel there due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The CDC and the State Department issued revised advice to U.S. travelers Monday alerting them to the increased risk of contracting COVID-19...
Delta Variant PromptsSome Countries to Return to Lockdown

The delta variant of the coronavirus is sending Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh into some form of lockdown, along with parts of Portugal. Even Israel, where more than half of the population is vaccinated, is reimposing a mask mandate in enclosed public places. The variant, first discovered in India, has...
Health experts keeping an eye on new “Lambda” COVID-19 variant

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With health experts sending warnings about COVID-19’s “Delta” variant, another new variant to the south is already on their radar as well. World Health Officials have signaled the “Lambda” variant as the latest version of the virus, and though it hasn’t been categorized it as a “variant of concern” yet, that could change as experts learn more.
COVID Delta variant takeover in U.K. offers a warning, and some hope

London — Health experts warn that the rapid spread of the highly infectious Delta variant is a sign that the global race between vaccination and the coronavirus could tip in favor of the latter, unless countries ramp up their immunization campaigns and practice caution. The variant first detected in India has been identified in at least 92 countries, including the U.S., and is widely considered the most transmissible COVID-19 strain observed to date.
Delta variant threatens new pandemic challenge

The highly-contagious Delta variant is causing a surge in new COVID-19 cases even in countries with high vaccination rates—and experts warn that immunisation campaigns are in a race against time to contain it. Globally, the pandemic is still slowing down, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting the lowest number...
Germany weighs new travel rules amid rise of Delta variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus could be dominant in Germany in the next few days, meaning that current bans on most travellers from Britain or Portugal may be lifted, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday. "I expect that in the course of July we will see Delta accounting for...
Netherlands reimposes COVID restrictions as Delta variant cases surge

The Dutch government on Friday announced that it will reimpose coronavirus restrictions amid a surge of new cases, largely driven by the Delta variant. Driving the news: The government said that most "infections have occurred in nightlife settings and parties with high numbers of people," which can be a risk for the country's unvaccinated population.
5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...

