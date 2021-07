It's one of the most highly anticipated sporting events of the decade, and it'll happen right here in Iowa. Everyone and their mother knows about the Major League Baseball game that will take place on the iconic Field of Dreams movie site. Originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, the game was postponed to August of this year due to COVID-19. Both teams that were originally signed on to play at the field last year will be returning. So, when you turn on your televisions on August 12, you'll see the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox playing on the Dyersville field.