Paterson, NJ

Paterson Pair Charged With Murder In Dead-End Slaying Of City Man

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 12 days ago
Jeremaih Rosado, Imeir I. Tucker Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

GOTCHA! Two Paterson men were charged with murder and weapons offenses following the shooting death of a 28-year-old city man on a local street.

Paterson police captured Jeremaih Rosado, 18, at a tire shop at East 22nd Street and Park Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

A second suspect, Imeir I. Tucker, 24, had surrendered two days earlier, they noted.

Both remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson, where prosecutors will ask a judge to keep them detained until trial.

Responding officers had found a mortally wounded Juan Garcia on the sidewalk of dead-ended Franklin Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The officers tried to revive him, but an EMS unit pronounced Garcia dead at the scene.

“The subsequent investigation revealed that [Rosado and Tucker] were among the individuals responsible for the murder of Mr. Garcia,” Valdes and Baycora said Thursday.

They didn’t specify the extent of Rosado and Tucker's alleged involvement, nor whether any other suspects were still at large.

Garcia was Paterson’s 12th homicide victim this year.

