'RHOP's Karen Huger on Reconciling With Candiace Dillard and Dealing With Gizelle Bryant (Exclusive)

Karen Huger left season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac with a fractured friendship with Candiace Dillard. Season 6 will reveal if they were able to repair it. "You have to stay tuned for Candiace's and my growth and how we work through that, because there's love between Candiace and I," the Grande Dame of RHOP offers up to ET over video chat. Karen and Candiace left the season 5 reunion at odds, with Candiace alleging that Karen attempted to get her in trouble with the network behind the show, Bravo, after her physical altercation with then co-star Monique Samuels. Karen maintains she was just trying to get her friend help.