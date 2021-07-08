Cancel
Pets

Sweetest Dog Found Shaking In A Ditch | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Henry County Daily Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMica was found shaking in a ditch. After being rescued, she was adopted by the perfect family. Now her new name is Ewa and she loves to steal her family's shoes ❤. Keep up with Diana: http://thedo.do/spookykittykats and Samantha: thedo.do/StreetlifetotheSweetlife on TikTok. To learn more about Lola's Lucky Day, check them out on Facebook: https://thedo.do/LolasLuckyDay.

#Dog#Dodo#Faith#Cat#Tiktok#Love Animals
