Born moments after mother died of COVID, Miraculous Maddie turns 1 year old

By Chris Nakamoto
wbrz.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENHAM SPRINGS - Miraculous Maddie, a premature baby born 15 weeks early just turned a year old after spending nine months in the NICU at Woman's Hospital. Maddie's mom, Allie, died from the coronavirus on June 25, 2020, and doctors rushed to deliver Maddie following Allie's death. When Maddie was born, doctors weren't sure if she was going to make it. She fit in the palm of her father's hand when she was born.

