How will the governor’s COVID conversations go?

magnoliareporter.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of daily and then weekly COVID-19 press conferences, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week that he would try a different tact: a conversation. The governor announced Tuesday that he will be holding a series of “Community COVID Conversations” where he, health officials and community members will talk about the pandemic and about vaccine concerns. The first one was to be in Cabot July 8. He described the idea as a two-way discussion.

