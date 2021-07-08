Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Python On The Loose! Careful She Might Bite You On The Bum.

959theriver.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo shopping! Done much lately at a mall? Yeah, me either, but it is all coming back. Malls sometimes have unusual attractions to help draw and entertain folks while they’re making their shopping choices. Fashion shows, disney characters, kiddie amusement rides even animals. Me, I’m not one to be attracted by a petting zoo, but hey…whatever! So when I saw the story of the 12 foot yellow Burmese python missing from a Louisiana mall, I was intrigued. Cara, the yellow Burmese python, was found “safe and healthy” after a search that had closed the Blue Zoo aquarium at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge for several days, Thursday morning. Phew….that’s good news, because Cara roaming free would definitely have deterred my stops at Marshall’s and Victoria’s Secret.

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malls#Mall Of Louisiana#Burmese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
News Break
Python
Related
magnoliareporter.com

Mom was right: The more you scratch mosquito bite, the more you itch

Those pink splotches of calamine lotion adorning arms and legs are summer’s badge of honor — showing you’ve been outside and faced down the hordes of midges, mosquitoes and ticks out for your blood. It’s bad enough that these insects want your blood, but why the maddening itch? Emily McDermott,...
Elkhart, INGoshen News

WAITING ON PHOTO Mosquitos are just itching to bite you

It is time to start talking about mosquitoes, their control, and the diseases that affect people, farm animals and pets. The recent rains will cause a big spike in the mosquito population, making it uncomfortable to be outside and potentially hazardous. Rain, humidity and cool places to hide are perfect...
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Woman sick of nosy neighbours peering in her windows solves the problem with £10 spray – and the results look amazing

A WOMAN has come up with a clever solution to prevent her neighbours from peering into her house using a cheap spray. In a now viral TikTok video, the New Zealand woman who goes by the name of Tyla explained that while her kitchen is super sunny, her neighbours’ balcony is situated directly across her window which means they can easily see straight inside.
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
Florida StateRadar Online.com

Britney Spears Paid For $1 Million Florida Penthouse Condo Sister Jamie Lynn Occupies, Despite Actress' Claims She's Never Taken A Dime From The Singer

Britney Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has "righteously" claimed she's never taken money from the pop star. But it turns out, Britney reportedly owns a penthouse condominium Jamie Lynn often occupies and has long insinuated belongs to her/her family unit, meaning it was likely the singer's hard-earned cash that funded the hefty purchase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy