NewsON Relaunches, Rolls Out New Features and Web Version of Local News Streaming Service
Free local news streaming service NewsON relaunched on Thursday, introducing new features and an updated web version. Earlier this spring, the company revealed plans to make content accessible on mobile and web devices. Now, NewsON is more easily accessible from a browser on mobile devices or computers. The web-based offering features an interactive option, which allows the sharing of clips on Twitter and Facebook.thestreamable.com
