SuperVolunteer Challenge

comic-con.org
 12 days ago

Comic-Con 2021 is going virtual once again, so we are inviting you to participate by supporting other non-profit organizations in the SuperVolunteer challenge!. 1) Choose an organization in your area that accepts volunteers and start a new volunteer assignment. Tell us a little about it and send a photo or two if it is allowed by the organization. Suggestions: vaccine centers, food banks, animal shelters (foster a dog, a cat, a rabbit, or a hamster!), donate blood, Meals-on-Wheels, etc.

