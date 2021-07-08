Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Center, TX

Humphries Reunion Set for July 31

By Submitted by Amy Hume
scttx.com
 12 days ago

- The descendants of William Humphries will gather for their thirty-fourth reunion in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church in Center on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 11am to 2pm. It has been over two years since we last gathered. The events of 2020 and 2021 have brought us keen appreciation for family relationships and shaper focus of priorities. We invite all the Humphries clan to come and share stories, pictures, laughter and great food on July 31. Attendees are asked to bring covered dishes and a nominal gift for a fun gift exchange after the meal.

scttx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Society
County
Shelby County, TX
Center, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Family Life Center#First Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 anxiety eclipses Olympics as athletes test positive

Rising anxiety over COVID-19 is dominating the focus on the Tokyo Olympics ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony, as infections emerging this week have sidelined athletes from the Games. After the pandemic sparked a yearlong delay of the Olympics, the virus is continuing to wreak havoc for the Games as dozens...

Comments / 0

Community Policy