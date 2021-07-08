The All-Around Best Way to Cook Fresh Corn

One of the best things about many desserts is not so much how they taste, but how they look. Just think of the most elaborate wedding cake you've ever seen. Or think of a perfect pie with lovely lattice work — was the flavor anything special, or was it just the look that was so impressive? Whereas a fancy cake or pie look great right up until the moment you slice into them, this marble pound cake is one of those rare desserts that actually looks better once it's cut into pieces, not worse. In fact thanks to the lovely swirls within, you can't even fully appreciate this pound cake until you slice it.