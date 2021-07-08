The All-Around Best Way to Cook Fresh Corn
Summer brings a great many annual joys: sunny warmth, longer days, the possibility of a vacation, and produce that is and tastes fresher than the ingredients we get throughout the rest of the year. One of the best among these (in my humble opinion) is corn. Memories of farmstand-fresh corn are my gold standard, which is why I can never bring myself to buy those odd, stripped, plastic-wrapped ears that you can find in December. I prefer to wait until late June — for the good stuff!www.allrecipes.com
Comments / 0