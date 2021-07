A new study on a small group of women has found that eating a few ounces of chocolate in the morning can lower blood sugar and help your body burn fat, and does not lead to weight gain. Before you grab the candy bar, it's important to note that it's a small amount of chocolate eaten by itself can have major health benefits. That's the findings of a study called "Starting the day off with chocolate could have unexpected benefits." Researchers in Boston and Spain, working together, found that eating a concentrated amount of chocolate during a narrow window of time in the morning may help the body burn fat and decrease blood sugar levels.