Jamie Lynn Spears takes action on Instagram after death threats

Things seem to be taking a turn for the slightly messy between Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. Over the weekend, Britney hopped on Instagram to call out her family in a lengthy post, writing in part "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!"