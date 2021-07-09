Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears takes action on Instagram after death threats

By Rebecca Cukier
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Lynn Spears has exerted new measures on her Instagram, this in the wake of claiming she and her daughters have been receiving death threats. The 30-year-old Netflix star and sister to “Toxic” singer Britney Spears made headlines at the start of the week for revealing that backing her famous sibling has resulted in backlash on her end. Posting for her 2.1 million followers, the Sweet Magnolias actress wrote:

kardashiandish.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

112K+
Followers
302K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Death#Tattoos#The New York Times#Instagram Jamie Lynn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
Theater & DanceKXLY

Britney Spears takes another swipe at sister Jamie Lynn?

Britney Spears has seemingly taken another swipe at her youngster sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The 39-year-old singer shared a dance video to Instagram on Sunday (18.07.21) and her captioned appeared to mock the sentiment shared by the ‘Zoey 101’ actress in her own post earlier in the day. Jamie Lynn...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Jamie Lynn Spears Asks for Peace (and Then Changes Her Caption) After Britney Spears Calls Her Out

Things seem to be taking a turn for the slightly messy between Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. Over the weekend, Britney hopped on Instagram to call out her family in a lengthy post, writing in part "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!"
CelebritiesBillboard

Jamie Lynn Shares Message of 'Hope' After Britney Spears' Second Emotional Hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears spoke out on social media the same day as her older sister Britney Spears' second emotional testimony at her conservatorship hearing. The pop superstar scored a major legal victory on Wednesday (July 14) when L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that she can hire her own lawyer, Hollywood power lawyer Mathew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig, in her pursuit of ending the conservatorship that has controlled her life and career for the last 13 years. And for the first time, the 39-year-old artist used the viral hashtag-turned-movement "#FreeBritney" in celebration.
Florida StateRadar Online.com

Britney Spears Paid For $1 Million Florida Penthouse Condo Sister Jamie Lynn Occupies, Despite Actress' Claims She's Never Taken A Dime From The Singer

Britney Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has "righteously" claimed she's never taken money from the pop star. But it turns out, Britney reportedly owns a penthouse condominium Jamie Lynn often occupies and has long insinuated belongs to her/her family unit, meaning it was likely the singer's hard-earned cash that funded the hefty purchase.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Britney Spears Purchased Jamie Lynn Spears' Swanky One Million Dollar Beach Front Condo Despite Saying She Would 'Never' Take Her Sister's Money

Thanks sister?.....According to a new report, Britney Spears bought her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' one million dollar beach front Florida condo despite her statements saying that she would "never" take money from her pop star sibling. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, the former Zoey 101 star's posh...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Britney Spears sends toys to Jamie Lynn Spears' kids

Britney Spears has sent a box of toys to her nieces, as her sister Jamie Lynn Spears has confirmed in a sweet post on her Instagram Story. Britney Spears has sent a box of toys to her nieces. The 39-year-old singer gifted a care package of toys to her sister,...
Musichawaiitelegraph.com

Jamie Lynn Spears working on untitled memoir

Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): Jamie Lynn Spears' publisher recently confirmed that the 30-year-old actor is currently working on an as-yet-untitled memoir, scheduled for release in January 2022. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, said in a statement, "Jamie Lynn's book has been...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Who Is Jamie Lynn Spears' Ex, Casey Aldridge?

In the wake of the statement Britney Spears gave to a judge in Los Angeles, detailing the horrific conditions she's been subjected to under her 13-year-old conservatorship, the entire Spears family has been under scrutiny. Britney singled out her father, but said, per Variety, "My whole family did nothing." Jamie Lynn Spears, who had been mostly removed from the scandal, was now bashed by fans for not standing up for her sister.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears deletes Instagram comment appearing to mock ‘mean ass’ sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears has deleted an Instagram comment that many had interpreted as a rebuke to her “mean ass” sister Jamie Lynn.Spears appeared to mock her sister on Sunday (18 July), after Jamie Lynn shared a mirror selfie along with the caption “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit”.Several hours later, Spears posted a video of herself dancing to the Billie Eilish track “Bad Guy” along with the caption: “May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today.”As commenters guessed that Spears’s caption was a reference to Jamie Lynn’s caption, her sister removed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy