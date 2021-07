An online customer survey helps to measure the offered by them. Wawa Inc. is a customer survey that sponsors to collect valuable feedback from the customers. This company helps to improve the good product quality and customer service makes the survey aim. This company values your feedback will be eager to hear your views and concerns. A few straight forward questions which is related to your shopping experience at the company store. The questions will also be the same as your shopping experience. You will get a chance to enter a sweepstakes, after completing the online survey. Then you may get a chance to win Wawa gift card worth of $75 or $500 which depends upon your living place.