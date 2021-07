RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Placing a wager at the swipe of your finger. Mobile sports betting isn’t new, but since the pandemic hit more and and more money comes through remotely. “(Sports) was one of the few things you could wager on,” said Atlantis’s Corporate Director of Race and Sports, Marc Nelson. “All the casinos were closed so you couldn’t play slots or table games but sports was still available.”