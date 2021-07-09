Cancel
Skin Care

Health Fusion: Why are facelifts, nose jobs soaring? Blame Zoom meetings

By Vivien Williams
Duluth News Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the COVID-19 lockdown, the number of medical procedures and treatments happening plummeted. Except for plastic surgery. An annual survey by the American Association of Facial, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery shows that plastic surgery bookings surged 70%. The number of nose jobs, facelifts, neck lifts and eye lifts all went...

