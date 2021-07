On behalf of the athletic department we would like to welcome you to Lake Chelan School District. The athletic department at Chelan is an extension of the classroom and considers athletics to be an integral part of the Chelan learning community. Interscholastic Athletics are a vital part of the comprehensive high school experience. Chelan Athletics focuses on what is most valuable about sports: development, teamwork, and pride in our schools and community. Thank you for allowing us to work with your son and/or daughter as we help shape them into positive and productive young men and women. Teaching kids to work hard for their goals and overcome adversity are lessons that carry on long after the scoreboard turns off and jerseys have been put away.