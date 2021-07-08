Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Microsoft is giving employees around $200M in pandemic bonuses

By Alex Halverson
Posted by 
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eligible employees will get a one-time gift of $1,500 as a symbol of the company's appreciation, a spokesperson said.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
861
Followers
2K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Businessblooloop.com

Six Flags announces another round of employee bonuses up to $1,000

Six Flags, the world’s largest regional theme park company and biggest operator of water parks in North America, is rewarding its team members with another round of staff bonuses. Six Flags was previously offering bonuses of up to $1,000 for staff who joined by July 1. Six Flags Discovery Kingdom’s...
Businessaithority.com

Limeade Joins Microsoft Efforts To Help Employees Thrive In The New World Of Work

Limeade Science-Based Well-Being Technology Will Be Directly Integrated into Microsoft Viva. Limeade announced a new collaboration with Microsoft Viva, an employee experience platform that brings together communications, knowledge, learning, resources and insights. With this collaboration, Limeade science-based well-being content and activities are added directly into the flow of work and inside Microsoft Viva Connections — empowering peers, managers and leaders with the tools and resources they need to care for themselves and each other.
Public HealthGettysburg Times

WellSpan to reward employees for pandemic work

WellSpan Health will grant a special financial award to nearly all team members later this month in recognition of their contributions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Working as One system award of approximately $700 after-tax will be paid in full to WellSpan team members on a pro-rated basis, according to a WellSpan release.
BusinessBBC

Microsoft pays staff $1,500 for work in pandemic

Microsoft is to give its non-executive staff a $1,500 (£1,080) bonus for their work during the pandemic. The company told the BBC it was a symbol of appreciation "during a uniquely challenging year". It added: "We are proud to recognise our employees with a one-time monetary gift." In the first...
Public HealthPosted by
Ladders

Companies are rewarding employees with $2K+ COVID bonuses

• In recognition of all the stress that workers endured during the COVID-19 pandemic, some companies are ponying up large bonuses. • Microsoft is giving employees $1,500; Fox Corporation employees will receive $2,000 or more. • The trend started earlier last year at Facebook. Pandemic bonuses are all the rage.
Labor Issuesvoiceofalexandria.com

Frontline Workers Try To Access Pandemic Bonus Pay

(Saint Paul, MN) -- Minnesota frontline workers are being told to apply for 250 million dollars of pandemic bonus pay. Requests have already been filed by grocery store workers, food service staff, nurses, and educators. A special legislative session will be held in September to determine who qualifies. The amount of the bonus will depend on how many recipients are chosen. If state lawmakers and the governor put 250 thousand workers on the eligibility list, each of those would get a thousand dollars.
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Anakeesta offering $1,000 sign-on bonus to new employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta announced there are currently multiple open positions within the company. Beginning July 20, Anakeesta will offer a $1,000 bonus to new employees with starting pay up to $19. The park is looking to fill multiple positions including cashiers, stockers, ride operators, cooks and ticket sales positions.
Economycascadebusnews.com

Five Ways to Convince Your Employees to Stick Around

It may not seem like that big of a deal when an employee decides to quit, but the consequences can be insidious. There are a lot of things that have to be done when someone decides to leave. From wrapping up their work to filling up the hole they are leaving by diving up projects, to finding someone new, losing an employee can be expensive. It’s even worse if you have to deal with unemployment claims management tasks because that person thinks they are owed compensation due to mistreatment.
Congress & Courtsmainepublic.org

Feds Announce $200M In Pandemic Relief For Loggers

Loggers and log hauling businesses affected by the pandemic will soon be able to apply for assistance from a new $200 million federal relief fund. The application period opens on Thursday and ends Oct. 15. The USDA funding comes from a pair of relief bills authored by Sen. Susan Collins...
Bellevue, WAPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Bellevue edtech startup DreamBox Learning adds 5 executives

Education technology startup DreamBox Learning recently added five executives, capping off a year of "record" growth, the Bellevue-based company announced Monday. Lakshmi Nidamarthi joined the company as chief product officer, Ronit Peled as chief people officer, Jason Sinquefield as senior vice president of sales and partnerships, Michael Savitz as senior vice president of operations, and Tracy Kleine as vice president of marketing.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is Microsoft Stock Giving a Warning?

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been on fire. They are trading at all-time highs. But they are also overbought. This could be a warning signal. Overbought means the shares have reached an extreme above what would be their normal or typical trading range. This condition brings sellers into the market because they will be expecting a return to the average.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bill Gates and George Soros will participate in the purchase of a company that develops rapid diagnostic tests

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Hungarian-born American philanthropist George Soros will participate in the acquisition of Mologic, a British company that manufactures lateral flow diagnostic products with the aim of targeting its tests towards poor countries. The consortium, backed by the Soros Economic Development Fund and the Bill and Melinda...

Comments / 0

Community Policy