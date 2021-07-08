Microsoft is giving employees around $200M in pandemic bonuses

It may not seem like that big of a deal when an employee decides to quit, but the consequences can be insidious. There are a lot of things that have to be done when someone decides to leave. From wrapping up their work to filling up the hole they are leaving by diving up projects, to finding someone new, losing an employee can be expensive. It’s even worse if you have to deal with unemployment claims management tasks because that person thinks they are owed compensation due to mistreatment.