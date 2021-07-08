Vehicle stolen in front of Pop's Food Mart Wednesday

Rome police are looking into a reported stolen vehicle that was last seen outside of Pop's Food Mart on North Broad Street Wednesday. The 2021 black Hyundai Tucson, owned by Heritage Honda, was left outside the store while an employee of the dealership went inside the store to get a money order. He said he wasn't in there for longer than five minutes and when he came out, the vehicle was gone. The man's phone, which was left inside the vehicle, was found 20 feet away and the screen was cracked.