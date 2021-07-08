Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes along California-Nevada border

Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 12 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 rattled the California-Nevada border Thursday afternoon, with people reporting feeling the shaking hundreds of miles away, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake struck at 3:49 p.m. in a region about 250 miles (402 kilometers) east of San Francisco and south of Lake Tahoe. Its epicenter was 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada. It was followed by a dozen aftershocks, with at least one with a 4.6 magnitude, the USGS said.

Sally Rosen, who owns a popular burger restaurant in Walker, near the epicenter, said her 2-year-old was napping in her arms in her home behind the restaurant when the earthquake hit.

“We felt the shaking of the building, and we didn’t know quite what it was at first,” she told KGO-TV in San Francisco. “It kept going, and it was pretty intense and scary, frankly. So we ran out of the house as fast as we could and ran to the restaurant because the first thought was, ‘Oh my goodness, we need to shut off the gas.’ ”

She said cups and other items flew off the shelves, and oil splattered from the fryers.

Communities all around Lake Tahoe and as far south as Fresno, California, felt the earthquake, which had a depth of 6 miles (9.8 kilometers).

U.S. 395, a major route through the northern Sierra Nevada, was closed because of rock slides, the state Department of Transportation said. The closure stretched about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from near the town of Willow Springs to Nevada border.

“While there are no preliminary reports of damage or injuries, this is a rapidly evolving situation & more details will emerge in the coming hours.” California’s Office of Emergency Services tweeted. “We are working closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support to rapidly respond to these earthquakes.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Willow Springs, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Earthquake#State Of Nevada#Extreme Weather#Ap#Usgs#Kgo Tv#U S 395#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: South Korea hits pandemic high for daily cases

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported a new daily high for coronavirus cases, putting pressure on authorities to extend their toughest distancing rules. The 1,784 cases confirmed in the previous 24-hour period is the biggest single-day jump since the pandemic began. The new cases brought the country’s total to 182,265 cases, with 2,060 deaths from COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy