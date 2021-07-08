This home comes with a extra apartment and has a fenced backyard

Updated Burke Centre 3-Level Townhouse. Located on a culdesac with two assigned parking spaces. Home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full & 1 half baths. Walkout lower level has a den, rec room and full bath. The main level features an eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. The dining & living area has an open concept with hardwood floors. There is a wood burning fireplace in the living room & a sliding door opening to a deck with stairs leading to the rear lower level. There is also a power room on this level. On the third floor there are 3 bedrooms - all with hardwood floors. The largest has a walk-in closet, dressing area and updated bath with a shower. There is an updated hall bath (with tub) and tile floor. The home has been freshly painted and shows well. Along with this property, comes all the amenities of Burke Centre. (See pics.)