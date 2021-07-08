Cancel
Real Estate

This home comes with a extra apartment and has a fenced backyard

By JEAN MACBRIDE Correspondent
miltonindependent.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis house comes with an accessory apartment to rent out or have older relatives live in. The house rests on almost 1 acre of land in a quiet neighborhood. The house has cherry wood flooring as well as other upgrades throughout, including within the heating and insulation system. The backyard is completely fenced, making it suitable for children or pets.

Comments / 9

