Acting prosecutor commends staff members for efforts in Roxbury sex case
ROXBURY TWP.- Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker presented commendations to members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office investigative, legal and support staff teams, Roxbury Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol for their efforts securing the prosecution of Richard A. Ziegler.www.newjerseyhills.com
Comments / 0