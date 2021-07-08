CAMPUS CORNER: Students reach milestones at colleges and universities

The following students have reached milestones and colleges and universities. Local residents were among more than 1,875 students named to The University of Scranton, Pa., Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies. The students are: from Morris Plains, are Kelly R. Jarocha, a sophomore nursing major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies; and Aidan K. Burrows, a senior counseling and human services major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies. From Morristown are Rosamaria Mauro, a sophomore nursing major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies; and Emily P. Santen, a junior occupational therapy major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies. The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.