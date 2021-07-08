Weld County Jail Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Having Relations With Inmate

Thanks to the help of a vigilant citizen, a Drake resident was arrested on Thursday, after kidnapping and attempting to murder a 16-year-old female. At approximately 12:23 p.m. on July 15, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received an emergency request for law enforcement's assistance. The request came via radio broadcast, from a volunteer firefighter at the Glen Haven Fire Station, located at 7320 County Road 43. The report that was provided to the firefighter came from an eyewitness who saw a frightening incident unfold nearby.