Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weld County, CO

Weld County Jail Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Having Relations With Inmate

By Emily Mashak
Posted by 
99.9 The Point
99.9 The Point
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Thursday (July 8), the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) arrested a detentions deputy who allegedly had sexual relations with an inmate at the Weld County Jail. According to a news release from WCSO, Greeley resident Jason Hillyer, 32, is currently in the Weld County Jail facing a Class 5 felony charge of sexual conduct in a correctional institution. Officers have placed him on non-paid administrative leave.

999thepoint.com

Comments / 0

99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Greeley, CO
Crime & Safety
Weld County, CO
Government
Weld County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Greeley, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Northern Colorado#Police#Internal Affairs#Investigations Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Estes Park, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Attempted Murder Suspect Identified as Estes Park Escape Room Owner

The man arrested for the attempted murder, kidnapping, and sexual assault of a 16-year-old female has been identified as the owner of Estes Park Escape Rooms. According to the Estes Park Trail-Gazette, 39-year-old Jacobo Wright Mendoza is currently in the Larimer County Jail facing charges of Murder in the First Degree (Attempted), Second Degree Kidnapping-Victim Sex Assault, Unlawful Sexual Contact by the Use of Force, and Assault in the Second Degree (Attempted).
Public SafetyPosted by
99.9 The Point

Man Charged After Filming Himself Driving 167 MPH, Killing One

A 44-year-old man has been convicted of vehicular homicide after officials say he hit a car while driving up to 167 miles per hour during a self-filmed Facebook livestream. An official news release was shared on Monday (July 19) via the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, stating that on Oct. 13, 2018, 44-year-old Bryan Kirby was livestreaming to his Facebook account while driving along E-470.
Drake, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Drake Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Attempted Murder

Thanks to the help of a vigilant citizen, a Drake resident was arrested on Thursday, after kidnapping and attempting to murder a 16-year-old female. At approximately 12:23 p.m. on July 15, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received an emergency request for law enforcement's assistance. The request came via radio broadcast, from a volunteer firefighter at the Glen Haven Fire Station, located at 7320 County Road 43. The report that was provided to the firefighter came from an eyewitness who saw a frightening incident unfold nearby.
Greeley, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Greeley Police Arrest Three After Recovering Stolen Vehicle

Greeley Police arrested three individuals earlier this week following a stolen vehicle recovery. According to an official press release distributed Friday (July 16) via the Greeley Police Department, officers from the Greeley Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) first observed a wanted person, identified as 27-year-old Nicholas Bordeaux, driving a stolen vehicle in the City of Greeley at approximately 2:24 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Police Investigating Serious 2-Car Collision In Fort Collins

Police are currently working to investigate a serious 2-car collision that occurred earlier this week in Fort Collins. According to an official news release from the City of Fort Collins, Fort Collins 911 received multiple calls regarding a two-car collision at the intersection of East Mulberry Street and the Southeast I-25 Frontage Road at approximately 5:57 p.m. on Wednesday (July 14).

Comments / 0

Community Policy