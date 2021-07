Chase Gribble of Sylva competed in the NC BodyArmor State Games held June 28-July 2 in Chapel Hill. There were three tryouts prior to the Region 8 team being selected June 16. The head coach was Tony Wall from Chase High School, with assistants from R-S Central, Erwin and Rosman. June 28 was scout day where all regions were assigned a time for players to showcase their hitting and defensive skills and run a timed 60 meters in front of college and professional scouts. The next three days consisted of pool play games against teams from the other seven regions with the championship games July 2. Region 8 was the second seed from its division after pool play and lost the Bronze Medal game 5-3 to Region 5 to place fourth.