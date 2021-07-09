Suspect Arrested in Murder of Georgia Golf Pro and Two Others
A man was arrested Thursday and charged with shooting and killing three men at a country club in an Atlanta suburb. The suspect, who was taken into custody in Chamblee, Georgia, was identified as Bryan Rhoden. Rhoden has been charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of kidnapping. Police have not yet released details on a motive, but they believe Rhoden acted alone.www.thedailybeast.com
