Those lazy, hazy days of summer keep rolling on — with a lot more haze than usual. And some interesting sunrises and sunsets. Weather forecasters are blaming the haze on the huge wildfires that are burning in the western United States and also in western Canada. Plumes of smoke are traveling with the jet stream, those wavy upper-level currents of air that started drifting over New Jersey and other parts of the northeastern United States on Monday.