Pedroncelli's storyteller, Julie St. John and the Vino in my Dino
Julie Pedroncelli St. John grew up immersed in the family business, the Geyserville-based Pedroncelli Winery, which celebrates 94 years in 2021. In addition to her official role as vice president of marketing and third-generation family owner, she is the winery’s writer and editor, sharing stories about her family and employees who make the winery a success. She forges connections throughout the wine industry community.napavalleyregister.com
