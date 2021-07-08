Colorado Springs Switchbacks looking to build on momentum Friday night in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United will play at home on Friday night, and coming off of three straight losses they believe playing in front of their fans could help end their losing skid. “I mean, we lost those games, three games, but we were up 1-0 and that shows that we can score. I mean, it’s just like we got to play 90 minutes, and I think that we are up for it now coming back home with the fans and everything we are looking forward to that,” said Forward Brian Brown.