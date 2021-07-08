Cancel
Colorado Springs Switchbacks looking to build on momentum Friday night in New Mexico

By Danny Summers danny.summers@gazette.com
Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in two weeks, and for the third time this season, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and New Mexico United will meet in a key Mountain Division match. Friday’s game between the United Soccer League Championship foes will take place in the Land of Enchantment for the first time since 2019. The two clubs split the first two games this season at Weidner Field, with each scoring 3-1 victories.

